Ohio State's Jordan Fuller Nominated For NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The second-year pro is a team captain, defensive signal-caller and leads the Los Angeles Rams in tackles.

Former Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller was one of 32 players nominated on Thursday for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates on-field sportsmanship, respect for the game and integrity in competition.

Fuller, who is in his second season with the Los Angeles Rams after being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has recorded a team-leading 90 tackles, four pass break ups and one tackle for loss in 12 games this fall. He was named a captain by his peers before the season and serves as the team’s defensive signal-caller.

The award was established in 2014 in honor of the Art Rooney Sr., the late founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Each team selects a nominee, while a panel of former players – including running backs Warrick Dunn and Curtis Martin, linebacker Karl Mecklenburg and safety Leonard Wheeler - will narrow the 32 nominees to eight finalists, four from the AFC and four from the NFC.

Current players will then vote for the winner, which will be revealed as part of the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 10, when they receive their Pro Bowl ballots later this month. Teams will then submit a consensus vote, but cannot vote for their teammate.

The winner will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice. No former Ohio State player has won the award in its seven-year existence.

Other finalists for this year’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award include:

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones

Houston Texas wide receiver Brandin Cooks

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James

Miami Dolphins defensive back Jason McCourty

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen

New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan

New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry

Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins

