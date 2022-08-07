There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 27, Iowa 24 (OT) - Nov. 14, 2009

Walk-on kicker Devin Barclay hit a 39-yard field goal in overtime to give 11th-ranked Ohio State a 27-24 victory over No. 10 Iowa and send the Buckeyes to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the 1996 season.

“None of our kids have gone to the Rose Bowl,” head coach Jim Tressel said afterward. “I haven’t been there in 25 (since) I was an assistant coach in the 1985 Rose Bowl. There’s nothing like it. It’s a great feeling.”

The game was tied at 10-all at the start of the fourth quarter, but Ohio State pulled ahead on an 11-yard run by running back Daniel “Boom” Herron, who took a direct snap and stiff-armed a defensive back on his way to the end zone.

After the Buckeyes intercepted Hawkeyes quarterback James Vandenberg, who was making his first career start in place of an injured Ricky Stanzi, running back Brandon Saine raced 49 yards for score to put Ohio State ahead 24-10 with 11:11 left.

The 14-point advantage was short-lived, though, as the ensuing kickoff was retuned 99 yards for a touchdown by Derrell Johnson-Koulianos. The Hawkeyes then tied it with 2:42 remaining when Vandenberg found wide receiver Marvin McNutt from 10 yards out.

The Buckeyes’ defense stepped up on the first possession in overtime with a 6-yard tackle for loss and 10-yard sack on second and third down. With Iowa out of field goal range on 4th-and-26, Vandenberg was picked off in the end zone by safety Anderson Russell for his third interception of the game.

After three consecutive runs up the middle, Ohio State sent Barclay – a 26-year-old former professional soccer player – out to kick the game-winner and set off the celebration in Columbus.

“It's unbelievable. I'm speechless," said Barclay, who missed a 47-yarder that would have clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title in regulation. “The fourth quarter definitely made it interesting. I'm just glad we came out on top – and now we're going to the Rose Bowl."

