Antwuan Jackson Takes Advantage of Extra Year, Will Return to Ohio State

Ohio State defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson has announced that he's coming back for another year with the program.

Jackson is a senior and was recognized during the team's virtual senior day earlier this year, but he ultimately decided to take the NCAA up on its offer to grant an extra year of eligibility to all players this year because of the CoVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson's decision to return for 2021 comes right after Tommy Togiai announced he is leaving Ohio State to pursue an NFL future. All-American Haskell Garrett has not announced his intentions for next season yet, but this guarantees that one of the defensive tackle spots is open for 2021. Jackson, Taron Vincent and Jerron Cage will be the front-runners to see more playing time next year.

Despite the fact that the Buckeyes lost to Alabama, Jackson is actually coming off his most productive game at Ohio State. With Tommy Togiai unable to play in the national championship game and Cage getting hurt early in the game, Jackson played quite a bit against the Crimson Tide. He made five tackles and registered one sack.

Jackson is entering his fourth season with the program, but his sixth as a college football player. He began his career at Auburn, then transferred to Blinn College before becoming a Buckeye.

With his announcement, Jackson becomes the third Ohio State senior to take advantage of the NCAA's "free year", joining left tackle Thayer Munford and defensive back Marcus Williamson.

