Marcus Williamson Will Return to the Buckeyes Next Year

Marcus Williamson says he isn't done quite yet.

Even though he's technically playing in his senior season, Williamson told reporters in his College Football Playoff National Championship Game preview press conference that he's going to take advantage of the NCAA's rule put in place because of the pandemic. All college athletes had the option to forgo the season because of the pandemic, and those who chose not to play would not forfeit a year of eligibility in doing so.

The "free" year also extended to athletes that wanted to compete. Williamson says he's looking forward to returning again next season.

“I’m still enjoying being a Buckeye, man,” Williamson said Wednesday. “This year has been just crazy. I know we've had a shortened season. We've lost games here or there, and I'm just ready to come back and help our unit get to the standard that we know we hold ourselves to and that we should be. I'm too happy to be a Buckeye, man. I'm not ready to leave yet. Still got unfinished business.”

In a unit that mostly lacked experience entering the season, Williamson is the most veteran player in that group and would likely have a chance to play a featured role next fall. He's come on strong as this season progressed, including a really solid showing in the Sugar Bowl. Williamson has registered 25 tackles this year and one pass deflected.

Some thought that Williamson may choose to return after he was not part of Ohio State's virtual senior day festivities at the end of the regular season. No matter when he decided, Williamson is the first Buckeye to publicly acknowledge his intentions for the 2021 season. None of the Buckeyes have announced their intentions to enter the draft or return for next season quite yet (aside from Williamson on Wednesday) as they are preparing to play Alabama on Monday.

