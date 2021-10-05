Series History: Ohio State Has Never Lost To Maryland

The Buckeyes have dominated the Terps during their brief series history.

Maryland comes to town this weekend looking to spoil Ohio State’s Homecoming festivities.

The No. 7 Buckeyes (4-1) and the Terrapins (4-1) get underway at noon this Saturday on FOX. Here’s a look at the all-time series.

Opponent: Maryland Terrapins

All-Time Record: OSU leads, 6-0

First Meeting: Oct. 4, 2014 (Ohio State, 52-24)

Last Meeting: Nov. 9, 2019 (Ohio State, 73-14)

Current Win Streak: OSU, 6

Maryland's history in the Big Ten conference is still fairly young. The Buckeyes and Terrapins have met six times prior to this weekend, each ending in an Ohio State victory.

Ohio State began the series in dominant fashion, with an average victory margin of 39 points through the first four games. That dominance took a year off in 2018, when the Terps almost bested the Buckeyes, 52-51, in a game that still makes Ohio State fans queasy.

The Terrapins came out firing on all cylinders that day, holding the Buckeyes to a single field goal in the first quarter. Maryland led entering the second quarter, 17-3.

Ohio State began to make up for lost time in the second, outscoring the Terps, 14-7. But Maryland still led at the half, 24-17.

The Terrapins held their advantage in the third quarter, but began to lose their grip on the contest early in the fourth.

K.J. Hill’s touchdown reception from quarterback Dwayne Haskins tied the game at 31 points a piece. Hill had only four other receptions, but Haskins blew up the box score with 405 yards through the air.

The Bucks and the Terps needed some extra time after finding themselves deadlocked at 45 at the end of regulation. Ohio State proved victorious in the end after both teams scored, but Maryland failed the two-point conversion, a score which would have given them the win.

The largest margin of victory for the Scarlet and Gray came in their most recent meeting back in 2019, in which they beat the Terps, 73-14.

Quarterback Justin Fields led the explosive Ohio State offense with a stellar performance. The future Chicago Bear ended the day with 200 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Four different Buckeye receivers found pay dirt during the game, including two members of the current roster: Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Wilson pulled in four receptions for 83 yards and a score, while Olave tallied 43 yards on five catches.

The Ohio State offense finished the game with 705 yards of total offense, compared to Maryland’s 139. The Buckeyes ran for six times as many yards and threw for four times as many yards as the Terrapins accumulated throughout the game.

The Bucks and the Terps didn’t meet last year after their November meeting was cancelled due to concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of this writing, SI Sportsbook has Ohio State as the favorites to win the seventh game of this series on Saturday. The Buckeyes are listed as 21-point favorites, and the game has a over/under line of 69 points.

