Monday Film Session: Breaking Down Ohio State's Offense vs. Akron

Here's some film analysis of Ohio State's offensive explosion against the Zips.

Throughout the season, we will break down game film to spotlight certain plays that went well for the Buckeyes and others that did not. This week’s film breakdown will highlight the areas and plays that were successful for the Buckeyes.

If you missed our film evaluation of the Buckeye defense, check that out here.

Buckeye Offense vs. Akron Defense

With true freshman Kyle McCord starting his first collegiate game, it was apparent Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson wanted to simplify their call sheet to ease McCord into the flow of the game. This was evidenced by screens and other quick throws into the boundary with limited reads and progressions.

It was also clear the Buckeyes wanted to involve Chris Olave early in the game after last week’s zero catch performance. Below are clips of the first three pass plays for McCord:

Quick roll-out with no progression:

Screen to Olave with no progression:

Smash concept (hitch by outside receiver and corner by inside receiver) with basic read:

The perimeter blocking for the Buckeyes was outstanding in both the run and quick pass game. The clips below show how they were able to block the edge defenders of the Zips.

This clip shows TE Jeremy Ruckert run his feet perfectly and pancake block the edge defender:

The first score for the Buckeyes was due to TE Mitch Rossi sealing the edge defender for Olave to run in untouched.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 10 In Coaches Poll, Falls To 11 In AP Poll

Ohio State’s “Undeniable” Defense Bounces Back, Records Nine Sacks Against Zips

Kyle McCord, Jack Miller Gain Valuable Experience In Blowout Of Akron

K'Vaughn Pope Leaves Field After Heated Exchange In Second Quarter

Ohio State Routs Akron in Most Complete Victory of the Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook