Film Room: Evaluating Ohio State's Offense vs. Maryland

Take a look at several clips from Ohio State's incredible offensive performance against the Terrapins!

The Buckeyes offense was firing on all cylinders with scores on their first nine possessions and a total of 598 total yards of offense. C.J. Stroud continues to look more comfortable each week and his performance on Saturday was proof: 24-of-33 passing, for 406 yards and five TD's. He also connected with seven different receivers for an average of 16.6 yards per reception.

TreVeon Henderson had another 100-yard game rushing, along with 67 yards receiving, showing another game of his dual threat capabilities. The Buckeye O-line (and tight end Jeremy Ruckert) imposed their will against the Terrapins in the run game while also only giving up one sack to a defense that came into the game ranked No. 8 in the country in sacks with a total 18.

Garrett Wilson continues to show why he is one of the best in the country. One of his many attributes is his ability to square up a defender on his release and separate. Below are two his two touchdowns where his release gives him a two-way go to separate from the defender:

Ryan Day and Offensive Coordinator Kevin Wilson had an outstanding game plan that created confusion for the Terrapins, especially in man coverage. The first clip shows TreVeon Henderson wide open in the flat due to the Maryland linebacker uncertain and late to pick him up.

This next clip is the deadly crossing route with Olave running free across the middle for a huge gain.

The third clip is an end zone view of a play-action pass to Henderson where he beats LB Kobi Thomas (No. 35)

The Buckeye run game was very effective between the tackles and on the perimeter, which kept the Maryland defensive off balance all game. The large, athletic offensive line and top-tier tight end Jeremy Ruckert helped to pave the way for 166 yards on the ground and two scores. This next clip shows excellent power, hand placement, and perfect footwork from left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (No. 76).

Jeremy Ruckert (No. 88) plays the game at a level that all coaches love. His desire and tenacity to finish his blocks and hustle earns him top grades each week. Below are two clips showing his textbook blocking technique. In the second one, even though the telestrater circles left tackle Petit-Frere, Ruckert's technique was also terrific:

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young Named Captains

Former Ohio State LB Devan Bogard Dies In Apartment Fire At Age 27

Ohio State RB Miyan Williams Expected To Return For Indiana Game

Ohio State's Oct. 23 Game At Indiana Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player, Freshman Of Week

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Blowout Win Over Maryland

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!