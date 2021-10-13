    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Film Room: Evaluating Ohio State's Offense vs. Maryland

    Take a look at several clips from Ohio State's incredible offensive performance against the Terrapins!
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Buckeyes offense was firing on all cylinders with scores on their first nine possessions and a total of 598 total yards of offense. C.J. Stroud continues to look more comfortable each week and his performance on Saturday was proof: 24-of-33 passing, for 406 yards and five TD's. He also connected with seven different receivers for an average of 16.6 yards per reception.

    TreVeon Henderson had another 100-yard game rushing, along with 67 yards receiving, showing another game of his dual threat capabilities. The Buckeye O-line (and tight end Jeremy Ruckert) imposed their will against the Terrapins in the run game while also only giving up one sack to a defense that came into the game ranked No. 8 in the country in sacks with a total 18.

    Garrett Wilson continues to show why he is one of the best in the country. One of his many attributes is his ability to square up a defender on his release and separate. Below are two his two touchdowns where his release gives him a two-way go to separate from the defender:

    Ryan Day and Offensive Coordinator Kevin Wilson had an outstanding game plan that created confusion for the Terrapins, especially in man coverage. The first clip shows TreVeon Henderson wide open in the flat due to the Maryland linebacker uncertain and late to pick him up.

    This next clip is the deadly crossing route with Olave running free across the middle for a huge gain.

    The third clip is an end zone view of a play-action pass to Henderson where he beats LB Kobi Thomas (No. 35)

    The Buckeye run game was very effective between the tackles and on the perimeter, which kept the Maryland defensive off balance all game. The large, athletic offensive line and top-tier tight end Jeremy Ruckert helped to pave the way for 166 yards on the ground and two scores. This next clip shows excellent power, hand placement, and perfect footwork from left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (No. 76).

    Jeremy Ruckert (No. 88) plays the game at a level that all coaches love. His desire and tenacity to finish his blocks and hustle earns him top grades each week. Below are two clips showing his textbook blocking technique. In the second one, even though the telestrater circles left tackle Petit-Frere, Ruckert's technique was also terrific:

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young Named Captains

    Former Ohio State LB Devan Bogard Dies In Apartment Fire At Age 27

    Ohio State RB Miyan Williams Expected To Return For Indiana Game

    Ohio State's Oct. 23 Game At Indiana Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player, Freshman Of Week

    What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Blowout Win Over Maryland

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    inside the film room (offense-Maryland)
    Football

    Film Room: Evaluating Ohio State's Offense vs. Maryland

    just now
    21. A.J. Harris
    Recruiting

    Building The Buckeyes Discusses Harris, Tate, Nwankpa, Kickoff Times And More

    5 hours ago
    3. Steele Chambers
    Football

    Smith-Njigba, Chambers, Egbuka Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Against Maryland

    14 hours ago
    2. E.J. Liddell
    Basketball

    Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young Named Team Captains

    19 hours ago
    Devan Bogard
    Football

    Former Ohio State LB Devan Bogard Dies In Apartment Fire At Age 27

    19 hours ago
    Ryan Day Press Conference (October 12)
    Football

    Major Takeaways From Ryan Day's Bye Week Press Conference

    20 hours ago
    Miyan Williams
    Football

    Ohio State RB Miyan Williams Expected To Return For Indiana Game

    21 hours ago
    Indiana Hoosiers
    Football

    Ohio State's Oct. 23 Game At Indiana Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC

    Oct 11, 2021