    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Film Room: Evaluating Ohio State's Defense vs. Maryland

    The Silver Bullets dominated Maryland last weekend. Here are some of our favorite plays!
    Author:
    Publish date:

    This Buckeye defensive unit continues to improve each week and this was their finest performance of the season. The Terrapins were coming into this game with an average of 496 yards per game, but they were limited to 335 yards and an average of 1.6 yards per carry. The Buckeyes defensive front seven spent a lot of the day on the other side of the line of scrimmage with five sacks and nine tackles for loss.

    This first clip shows the relentless pursuit by the front four to get the sack early in the contest.

    Zach Harrison (No. 9) shows his ability to time the snap for a great jump to pressure  Taulia Tagovaila and flushed him out of the pocket.

    Haskell Garrett (No. 92) continues to play a high level. His powerful hands and quick feet are on display in this play where he sets up the left guard for an inside move to provide pressure up the middle and force Tagovaila to throw off balance.

    One of the key plays by the defense came with under two minutes to go in the half on a fourth down from the five. Rushing four, the defensive line gave Tagovaila no time to set his feet and throw.

    The linebacker corps played possibly their best games of the year with aggressive pursuit and hustle. Below is an example of LB's Tommy Eichenberg (No. 35) and Steele Chambers (No. 22) making a big stop on a third down and three.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young Named Captains

    Former Ohio State LB Devan Bogard Dies In Apartment Fire At Age 27

    Ohio State RB Miyan Williams Expected To Return For Indiana Game

    Ohio State's Oct. 23 Game At Indiana Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player, Freshman Of Week

    What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Blowout Win Over Maryland

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    inside the film room (defense-Maryland)
    Football

    Film Room: Evaluating Ohio State's Defense vs. Maryland

    1 minute ago
    11. Thayer Munford
    Football

    Ohio State OL Thayer Munford Named Semifinalist For Lombardi Award

    21 minutes ago
    inside the film room (offense-Maryland)
    Football

    Film Room: Evaluating Ohio State's Offense vs. Maryland

    37 minutes ago
    21. A.J. Harris
    Recruiting

    Building The Buckeyes Discusses Harris, Tate, Nwankpa, Kickoff Times And More

    5 hours ago
    3. Steele Chambers
    Football

    Smith-Njigba, Chambers, Egbuka Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Against Maryland

    14 hours ago
    2. E.J. Liddell
    Basketball

    Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young Named Team Captains

    19 hours ago
    Devan Bogard
    Football

    Former Ohio State LB Devan Bogard Dies In Apartment Fire At Age 27

    20 hours ago
    Ryan Day Press Conference (October 12)
    Football

    Major Takeaways From Ryan Day's Bye Week Press Conference

    20 hours ago