Film Room: Evaluating Ohio State's Defense vs. Maryland

The Silver Bullets dominated Maryland last weekend. Here are some of our favorite plays!

This Buckeye defensive unit continues to improve each week and this was their finest performance of the season. The Terrapins were coming into this game with an average of 496 yards per game, but they were limited to 335 yards and an average of 1.6 yards per carry. The Buckeyes defensive front seven spent a lot of the day on the other side of the line of scrimmage with five sacks and nine tackles for loss.

This first clip shows the relentless pursuit by the front four to get the sack early in the contest.

Zach Harrison (No. 9) shows his ability to time the snap for a great jump to pressure Taulia Tagovaila and flushed him out of the pocket.

Haskell Garrett (No. 92) continues to play a high level. His powerful hands and quick feet are on display in this play where he sets up the left guard for an inside move to provide pressure up the middle and force Tagovaila to throw off balance.

One of the key plays by the defense came with under two minutes to go in the half on a fourth down from the five. Rushing four, the defensive line gave Tagovaila no time to set his feet and throw.

The linebacker corps played possibly their best games of the year with aggressive pursuit and hustle. Below is an example of LB's Tommy Eichenberg (No. 35) and Steele Chambers (No. 22) making a big stop on a third down and three.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young Named Captains

Former Ohio State LB Devan Bogard Dies In Apartment Fire At Age 27

Ohio State RB Miyan Williams Expected To Return For Indiana Game

Ohio State's Oct. 23 Game At Indiana Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player, Freshman Of Week

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Blowout Win Over Maryland

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!