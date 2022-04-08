Fletcher recently took a multi-day visit to Columbus with the rest of his 7-on-7 team.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., American Heritage four-star running back Mark Fletcher announced on Friday afternoon he will make his college decision among Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State on April 12.

The 6-foot-1 and 225-pound Fletcher, who is considered the seventh-best running back and No. 187 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from the Buckeyes back in January is coming off a two-day unofficial visit to Columbus earlier this month.

He was among a large contingent of prospects from the South Florida Express 7-on-7 team that made the trip, including four-star safety commit Cedrick Hawkins; five-star wide receiver targets Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss, Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader; and four-star defensive back targets Daemon Fagan and Sharif Denson.

Fletcher and his family spent a considerable amount of time during the visit with running backs coach Tony Alford, who has a long track record of success with prospects from the Sunshine State, and their growing relationship has seemingly pushed Ohio State to the forefront of his recruitment.

If he commits to the Buckeyes, Fletcher will become the seventh member of their 2023 recruiting class, joining Findlay, Ohio, four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery, Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood and Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla on the offensive side of the ball.

Fletcher would also become the first of what is expected to be two running backs in the class, with Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Senior five-star Richard Young; Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic four star Justice Haynes; and Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater four-star Cedric Baxter among the staff’s top remaining targets.

