Former Ohio State Defensive Lineman Noah Potter Transferring To Cincinnati

Potter is one of four defensive linemen to transfer from the program since the end of last season.

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter announced on Monday he is transferring to Cincinnati, where he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

A former four-star prospect from Mentor, Ohio, Potter played in eight games during his first two seasons in Columbus but missed all of last year with foot and eye injuries, including a detached retina that nearly cost him the vision in his left eye.

Potter returned to full strength and recorded six tackles and two sacks in 39 snaps at defensive end and defensive tackle in the spring game on April 16. However, playing time would be hard to come by this fall with a considerable amount of talent ahead of him on the depth chart at both position.

That includes fifth-year seniors Tyler Friday and Javontae Jean-Baptiste, senior Zach Harrison and sophomores Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau at end, as well as sixth-year senior Jerron Cage, fifth-year senior Taron Vincent, redshirt sophomore Ty Hamilton, sophomore Tyleik Williams and redshirt freshman Mike Hall at tackle.

Potter is one of four defensive linemen to transfer from program since the end of last season, joining Darrion Henry-Young (Kentucky), Cormontae Hamilton (Memphis) and Jacolbe Cowan (North Carolina).

His departure brings to mind that of his older brother, Micah Potter, who played for the Buckeyes’ basketball team from 2016-18 but finished his career at Wisconsin, where he helped the Badgers to the 2019-20 Big Ten regular season title.

