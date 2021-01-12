Tommy Togiai, Tyreke Smith Headline 13 Buckeyes Out for National Title Game
Ohio State will be without 13 players tonight for the national championship game, including starting defensive linemen Tommy Togiai and Tyreke Smith. Starting kicker Blake Haubeil, offensive lineman Dawand Jones and running back Miyan Williams previously announced on their social media accounts that they were unavailable for tonight's game.
Good news for the Buckeyes - defensive ends Zach Harrison and Tyler Friday, who were unavailable for the Sugar Bowl, are available tonight.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Coach Meyer Visits with BuckeyesNow from Hard Rock Stadium, Previews Title Game
With backup kicker Dominic DiMaccio also out, freshman Jake Seibert will handle the kicking duties.
Here's the entire report:
Game 8 Status Report
College Football Playoff National Championship Game: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Alabama –
Jan. 11, 2021; Hard Rock Stadium; Miami, Fla.
Please note: individuals listed as unavailable this week may be unavailable because of injury, rehabilitation because of an injury or illness.
Game-Time Decision
N/A
Unavailable
CB Cam Brown
DL Jacolbe Cowan
K Dominic DiMaccio
DT Ty Hamilton
WR Jaylen Harris
K Blake Haubeil
OT Dawand Jones
LB Cade Kacherski
LB Mitchell Melton
DE Tyreke Smith
DT Tommy Togiai
SAF Kourt Williams
RB Miyan Williams
-----
You may also like:
What to Look For as the Buckeyes Take on Alabama
Game Preview: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio State
Stacking Up: Ohio State Offense vs. Alabama Defense
Stacking Up: Ohio State Defense vs. Alabama Offense
How the Buckeyes Win the CFP National Championship: 3 X-Factors
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook