Tommy Togiai, Tyreke Smith Headline 13 Buckeyes Out for National Title Game

Tommy Togiai and Tyreke Smith highlight Buckeyes who are unavailable for the national championship game.

Ohio State will be without 13 players tonight for the national championship game, including starting defensive linemen Tommy Togiai and Tyreke Smith. Starting kicker Blake Haubeil, offensive lineman Dawand Jones and running back Miyan Williams previously announced on their social media accounts that they were unavailable for tonight's game.

Good news for the Buckeyes - defensive ends Zach Harrison and Tyler Friday, who were unavailable for the Sugar Bowl, are available tonight.

With backup kicker Dominic DiMaccio also out, freshman Jake Seibert will handle the kicking duties.

Here's the entire report:

Game 8 Status Report

College Football Playoff National Championship Game: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Alabama –

Jan. 11, 2021; Hard Rock Stadium; Miami, Fla.



Please note: individuals listed as unavailable this week may be unavailable because of injury, rehabilitation because of an injury or illness.



Game-Time Decision

N/A



Unavailable

CB Cam Brown

DL Jacolbe Cowan

K Dominic DiMaccio

DT Ty Hamilton

WR Jaylen Harris

K Blake Haubeil

OT Dawand Jones

LB Cade Kacherski

LB Mitchell Melton

DE Tyreke Smith

DT Tommy Togiai

SAF Kourt Williams

RB Miyan Williams

-----

You may also like:

What to Look For as the Buckeyes Take on Alabama

Game Preview: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Stacking Up: Ohio State Offense vs. Alabama Defense

Stacking Up: Ohio State Defense vs. Alabama Offense

How the Buckeyes Win the CFP National Championship: 3 X-Factors

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook