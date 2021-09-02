Game Day Central: No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota

Here is your game day hub for to find everything you need ahead of Ohio State's season-opener with Minnesota.

Everything you need to prepare for the Buckeyes and Golden Gophers game can be found here:

Date: September 2, 2021

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Expected Weather: 71 degrees, 50 percent chance of rain

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Television: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports Go App

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 46-7

Last Meeting: Ohio State beat Minnesota 30-14 in 2018

For a more in depth series recap of Ohio State and Minnesota, click HERE.

THE COACHES

Ryan Day, Ohio State

All-Time: 23-2, starting his third season

Ohio State: Same

vs. Minnesota: First meeting

P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

All-Time: 56-41, starting his ninth season

Minnesota: 26-19, starting his fifth season

vs. Ohio State: 0-2

THE MATCHUP

Stacking Up: Ohio State Offense vs. Minnesota Defense

Stacking Up: Ohio State Defense vs. Minnesota Offense

Ryan Day Speaks About Playing Minnesota in the Opener

Five Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference Previewing Minnesota

Three Keys to Victory Against Minnesota

Key Matchups: Ohio State Offense vs. Minnesota Defense

Key Matchups: Ohio State Defense vs. Minnesota Offense

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Betting Lines: Spread, Total and History

GAME DAY STATUS REPORT: Will be released publicly at 5 p.m. Eastern

PODCAST: Ohio State Football Season Preview, Addressing the Biggest Topics Around the Buckeyes

PODCAST: Scouting Minnesota with Gopher Illustrated Publisher Ryan Burns

PODCAST: Inside the Numbers of the Buckeyes Matchup with Minnesota

PODCAST: Game Day! Predictions, Checking Up on the Big Ten and Biggest Stories in College Football (Streaming LIVE this morning at 10:30 AM)

GAME PREDICTION

Game Prediction: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

NEWS, NOTES AND ANALYSIS

Season Preview: Ohio State's Quest for a Fifth Straight Big Ten Title, College Football Playoff Berth Begins Thursday

How Ohio State's Vaccine Mandate Impacts the Buckeye Program

Kamryn Babb Earns Captaincy Despite Injury

Thayer Munford Receives Block O Jersey

Best Photos From Ohio State Fall Camp

Buckeyes, Palaie Gaoteote Still Waiting on NCAA Eligibility Ruling

Quinn Ewers Reportedly Signs Endorsement Deal Worth More Than $1 Million

Tyler Friday Out for 2021 Season with Torn ACL

