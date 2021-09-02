Game Day Central: No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota
Everything you need to prepare for the Buckeyes and Golden Gophers game can be found here:
Date: September 2, 2021
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
Expected Weather: 71 degrees, 50 percent chance of rain
Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Television: FOX
Streaming: FOX Sports Go App
Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)
Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan
Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)
All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 46-7
Last Meeting: Ohio State beat Minnesota 30-14 in 2018
For a more in depth series recap of Ohio State and Minnesota, click HERE.
THE COACHES
Ryan Day, Ohio State
All-Time: 23-2, starting his third season
Ohio State: Same
vs. Minnesota: First meeting
P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
All-Time: 56-41, starting his ninth season
Minnesota: 26-19, starting his fifth season
vs. Ohio State: 0-2
THE MATCHUP
Stacking Up: Ohio State Offense vs. Minnesota Defense
Stacking Up: Ohio State Defense vs. Minnesota Offense
Ryan Day Speaks About Playing Minnesota in the Opener
Five Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference Previewing Minnesota
Three Keys to Victory Against Minnesota
Key Matchups: Ohio State Offense vs. Minnesota Defense
Key Matchups: Ohio State Defense vs. Minnesota Offense
Ohio State vs. Minnesota Betting Lines: Spread, Total and History
GAME DAY STATUS REPORT: Will be released publicly at 5 p.m. Eastern
PODCAST: Ohio State Football Season Preview, Addressing the Biggest Topics Around the Buckeyes
PODCAST: Scouting Minnesota with Gopher Illustrated Publisher Ryan Burns
PODCAST: Inside the Numbers of the Buckeyes Matchup with Minnesota
PODCAST: Game Day! Predictions, Checking Up on the Big Ten and Biggest Stories in College Football (Streaming LIVE this morning at 10:30 AM)
GAME PREDICTION
Game Prediction: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
NEWS, NOTES AND ANALYSIS
Season Preview: Ohio State's Quest for a Fifth Straight Big Ten Title, College Football Playoff Berth Begins Thursday
How Ohio State's Vaccine Mandate Impacts the Buckeye Program
Kamryn Babb Earns Captaincy Despite Injury
Thayer Munford Receives Block O Jersey
Best Photos From Ohio State Fall Camp
Buckeyes, Palaie Gaoteote Still Waiting on NCAA Eligibility Ruling
Quinn Ewers Reportedly Signs Endorsement Deal Worth More Than $1 Million
Tyler Friday Out for 2021 Season with Torn ACL
----
Be sure to check out our brand new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
You may also like:
Game Prediction: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes at Minnesota Golden Gophers
Three Ohio State Keys to Victory Against Minnesota
Ohio State Defensive End Tyler Friday Out For Season With Torn ACL
Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Reportedly Signs $1 Million-Plus Endorsement Deal
Ohio State's Thayer Munford Will Be Available For Season Opener At Minnesota
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook