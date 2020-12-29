Haskell Garrett's Remarkable Journey is a Microcosm of Ohio State's Success

Nobody has overcome more adversity this year in college football than Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who turned in an All-American campaign after nearly losing his life in August.

In a year that's had more ups and downs than any other perhaps in the history of college sports, I don't think any Buckeye has been through more than All-American defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.

The fact that he's earned multiple All-American honors is extremely impressive considering what life has been like for him over the past few months.

First think about all that has happened since the Buckeyes last played Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl last year. The stories that will be penned about the 2020 college football season can't be appropriately told without discussing the impact that the Big Ten's decisions, and Ohio State's leadership in light of those decisions, played on the national landscape.

Then mix in the fact that Garrett plays a position that was arguably the one Ohio State knew least what to expect from this fall and he was supposed to prove himself as a replacement for a guy that went to the NFL. Shortly before the season began, Garrett was involved in an accident that nearly cost him his life. While walking down the street very early in the morning on Sunday, Aug. 30, Garrett was shot in the face while attempting to break up a fight, according to a police report. Remarkably, he survived and was cleared by the Ohio State medical staff just days before the season began in late October.

In the several weeks between the incident and being cleared to return, defensive line coach Larry Johnson and defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs noted how hard Garrett worked by watching film and on the mental part of his game. Check out what Coombs had to say today about Garrett's maturity and his willingness to learn.

With guys like Garrett who are that committed to perfecting their craft and being the best teammate they can be, it's really no surprise the Buckeyes are back on this stage once more.

Garrett and the Buckeyes are preparing to play Clemson Friday with their national championship aspirations hanging in the balance. Even though they don't have as much time as they usually would to prepare, Garrett says they'll be ready.

“It’s definitely a lot shorter of a time and a quicker turnaround going into a bowl game," he said. "But I think it’ll help us [Ohio State]. We’re more focused on this game, and it’s not a long period of waiting for the buildup, waiting, and constantly practicing and practicing. We’re just getting on it and going now. Instead of usually having a whole month of preparation, it’s just now. It’s like something you’d handle in the regular season. I like it, to be honest.”

As far as his immediate future is concerned, the senior from Las Vegas hasn't decided yet if he'll come back for another year. He's certainly helped his draft stock in the mean time.

“I haven’t made a decision yet," Garrett said. "I’m still debating, and it’s something that I have to go over with myself and with my family about after the season. I’m just trying to stay in the moment and just stay focused so I can contribute as much as I can to the team.”

So on one hand it's not surprising to see Garrett succeed the way he has this year. You can't really coach a guy to have the heart and internal drive that he's shown. But given that he's lucky to be alive, his journey to becoming an All-American for the Buckeyes this year is the best success story in college football this season.

