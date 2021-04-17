FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Search

Instant Analysis From Ohio State’s 2021 Spring Game

Brendan Gulick and Andrew Lind discuss what stood out during the spring game on Saturday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

Ohio State welcomed a limited number of fans into Ohio Stadium for its annual spring game on Saturday afternoon.

The scrimmage gave us our first in-depth look at the three-way quarterback battle between redshirt freshmen Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud and true freshman Kyle McCord, as well as several other early enrollees who hope to make an immediate impact for the Buckeyes, including running back TreVeyon Henderson, defensive end Jack Sawyer and wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr.

After the game, BuckeyesNow’s Brendan Gulick and Andrew Lind broke down what they saw from the the Buckeyes on Saturday. You can hear what they had to say below:

Ohio State Football_ Instant Analysis from the Buckeyes' 2021 Spring Game

-----

You may also like:

QB Battle Highlights Offensive Observations From Ohio State's Spring Game

Lack Of Depth At Linebacker Among Defensive Observations From Spring Game

Highlights From Ohio State's Spring Game

Ohio State's Justin Fields To Appear On ESPN's QB21 With Kirk Herbstreit

Division I Council Votes To End Dead Period On June 1

NCAA Approves One-Time Transfer Exception In All Sports

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Kyle McCord
Football

Instant Analysis From Ohio State’s 2021 Spring Game

Ryan Watts
Football

Defensive Observations From Ohio State's Spring Game

Ryan Day Kyle McCord
Football

Offensive Observations from Buckeye Spring Game

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Football

Highlights From Ohio State’s Spring Game

Ohio State Spring Game 2021
Football

2021 Ohio State Spring Game Press Conference

Justin Fields
Football

Ohio State's Justin Fields To Appear On ESPN's QB21 With Kirk Herbstreit

Jack Miller, Kyle McCord, C.J. Stroud
Football

What To Watch For During Ohio State’s Spring Game

Omari Abor
Recruiting

2022 Texas DE Omari Abor Includes Ohio State In Top 10