Instant Analysis From Ohio State’s 2021 Spring Game

Brendan Gulick and Andrew Lind discuss what stood out during the spring game on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State welcomed a limited number of fans into Ohio Stadium for its annual spring game on Saturday afternoon.

The scrimmage gave us our first in-depth look at the three-way quarterback battle between redshirt freshmen Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud and true freshman Kyle McCord, as well as several other early enrollees who hope to make an immediate impact for the Buckeyes, including running back TreVeyon Henderson, defensive end Jack Sawyer and wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr.

After the game, BuckeyesNow’s Brendan Gulick and Andrew Lind broke down what they saw from the the Buckeyes on Saturday. You can hear what they had to say below:

