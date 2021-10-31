Jerron Cage Scores On 55-Yard Fumble Return Before Halftime

Ohio State's defensive tackle ran up the east sideline untouched after Sean Clifford fumbled late in the first half.

Ohio State's offense has struggled throughout the first quarter, especially on the ground. TreVeyon Henderson hasn't been able to move the ball on the ground behind an offensive line that hasn't dominated nearly the way they've tended to this year.

Thankfully, the defense has picked them up.

Jerron Cage lived every defensive tackles dream, after Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith sandwiched Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and forced the ball out. Cage picked it up on the Buckeyes' 45 yard line and ran 55 yards the other way into the end zone.

The score gave Ohio State it's first real breathing room in a game that has been as challenging as any they've played all season. Cage's touchdown marked the sixth defensive score of the year through the first 7.5 games Ohio State has played.

After the call was confirmed by replay, Cage's teammates had a little fun with him on the sideline.

For more during the game, follow out LIVE UPDATES blog from Ohio Stadium!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ryan Day’s Message To Recruits: “You Come To Ohio State For Games Like This”

Denzel Burke Looking Forward To Covering Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Embraces Being Son Of Pro Football Hall Of Famer

Building The Buckeyes Talks Avery Henry, Earnest Greene And Kam Dewberry

Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Named To Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Added To Maxwell Award Watch List

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!