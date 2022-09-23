According to several Ohio State football players’ Instagram stories, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has gifted Beats by Dre headphones to the team ahead of this weekend’s game against Wisconsin.

“It’s that time,” James wrote in a letter. “All the hard work. All the sweat. All the sacrifice. Time to leave it all out on the field, all season long. Go be great. And do it together. O-H!!!!!!!!!!”

The gray Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, which retail for $349.95, feature the Buckeyes’ helmet stripe on one side and four Buckeye Leaf decals on the other, as shown in photos posted by walk-on running back Cayden Saunders, fifth-year senior defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste and USC transfer kicker Parker Lewis.

This isn’t the first time that James, who is an avid fan of the Buckeyes, has gifted the team headphones. He also did so ahead of the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship win over Oregon and the 2019 Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson.

Neither was considered an NCAA violation, as James facilitated a relationship between Ohio State and Beats by Dre, who donated the headphones to the athletic department. The Buckeyes then distributed them as part of their gift package for participating in bowl games.

The exact details of this year's gift are unknown at this time, but it could easily be part of a larger name, image and likeness deal for Ohio State players, as Beats by Dre has already partnered with the likes of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and USC signal-caller Caleb Williams, who both gifted headphones to their teammates last fall.

