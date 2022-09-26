Ohio State’s Oct. 8 Game At Michigan State To Kick Off At 4 P.M. On ABC

The Big Ten announced on Monday afternoon that Ohio State’s Oct. 8 road game at Michigan State will kick off at 4 p.m. on ABC.

It marks the first road trip of the season for the Buckeyes, who opened the year with five straight home games, three of which were in primetime. It’ll also be the second straight mid-afternoon game, as they’re set to host Rutgers this weekend at 3:30 p.m. on BTN.

Michigan State opened the year with back-to-back wins over Western Michigan and Akron, but dropped its last two games at Washington and at home against Minnesota. The Spartans travel to Maryland (3:30 p.m. on FS1) this weekend before hosting Ohio State.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, are 4-0 on the season, including wins over Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Toledo and Wisconsin. Ohio State has won six straight games against Michigan State, as well as the last eight meetings in East Lansing, dating back to a 23-7 loss in 1999.

