TGL Changes Its Indoor Playing Field for Season 2

The indoor, tech-infused golf league made tweaks to its GreenZone, bunkers and software ahead of its second season.

Max Schreiber

TGL announced changes to its technology for the league's second season.
TGL is making some changes for the 2026 season. 

Based on data, analytics and player feedback from its inaugural season, there will be a renovation of the GreenZone with a larger green, different slopes, more hole locations and larger bunkers; updated holes to boost risk-reward; new customized hole designs; improved graphics; bigger hitting boxes; and relocated ball-tracking camera towers, upgrading sightlines for fans. 

“After a successful inaugural season, we conducted a comprehensive review of data and learnings from all aspects of competition with players, teams and our broadcast partners to elevate the fan experience, enhance gameplay and create even more excitement for Season 2 of TGL presented by SoFi,” said Andrew Macaulay, the Chief Technology Officer of TMRW Sports. “These updates are part of our continued effort to increase drama, intrigue and dynamic moments while further challenging TGL's teams within SoFi Center’s one-of-a-kind environment.”

The refurbished putting surface had its size increased by 38% from 3,800 to 5,270 square feet and will boast 12 hole locations, up from seven in 2025. Plus, the high point of the green will be ​​18 inches lower, which means there will be more natural slopes. 

Also, the smallest bunker was removed and two that remain will be 50% larger with layers of turf to create greenside walls.

And the software contributing to the digital presentation of each hole will be improved to look more realistic, with ScreenZone hitting boxes enlarged to add space for divots, while fairway bunker lips can be raised and lowered. 

TGL’s second season will start on Sunday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC in a rematch of last season’s finals between New York Golf Club and the defending champion, Atlanta Drive GC.

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

