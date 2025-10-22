TGL Changes Its Indoor Playing Field for Season 2
TGL is making some changes for the 2026 season.
Based on data, analytics and player feedback from its inaugural season, there will be a renovation of the GreenZone with a larger green, different slopes, more hole locations and larger bunkers; updated holes to boost risk-reward; new customized hole designs; improved graphics; bigger hitting boxes; and relocated ball-tracking camera towers, upgrading sightlines for fans.
“After a successful inaugural season, we conducted a comprehensive review of data and learnings from all aspects of competition with players, teams and our broadcast partners to elevate the fan experience, enhance gameplay and create even more excitement for Season 2 of TGL presented by SoFi,” said Andrew Macaulay, the Chief Technology Officer of TMRW Sports. “These updates are part of our continued effort to increase drama, intrigue and dynamic moments while further challenging TGL's teams within SoFi Center’s one-of-a-kind environment.”
The refurbished putting surface had its size increased by 38% from 3,800 to 5,270 square feet and will boast 12 hole locations, up from seven in 2025. Plus, the high point of the green will be 18 inches lower, which means there will be more natural slopes.
Also, the smallest bunker was removed and two that remain will be 50% larger with layers of turf to create greenside walls.
And the software contributing to the digital presentation of each hole will be improved to look more realistic, with ScreenZone hitting boxes enlarged to add space for divots, while fairway bunker lips can be raised and lowered.
TGL’s second season will start on Sunday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC in a rematch of last season’s finals between New York Golf Club and the defending champion, Atlanta Drive GC.