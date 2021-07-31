Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Ohio State TE Marcus Baugh

Baugh becomes the third former Buckeye on the Steelers’ roster, joining Dwayne Haskins and Cameron Heyward.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Friday afternoon they have signed former Ohio State tight end Marcus Baugh and cut third-year tight end Dax Raymond in order to make room for him on the roster.

A former four-star prospect from Riverside (Calif.) John W. North, Baugh caught 55 passes for 607 yards and eight touchdowns during his five-year career with the Buckeyes from 2013-17. That includes the game-winning score in the come-from-behind victory over Penn State as a fifth-year senior.

Baugh was not selected during the 2018 NFL Draft but signed an undrafted free agent deal with the then-Oakland Raiders, who waived him during the preseason. He then joined the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football, where he caught 13 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns before the league folded after just eight games.

The 6-foot-5 and 245-pound Baugh was subsequently signed by the Carolina Panthers, who placed him on injured reserve ahead of the 2019 season. He was released in October, signed to the practice squad and then promoted to the 53-man roster in December but did not see any action.

Baugh spent last season with the Washington Football Team, catching one pass for two yards in eight games. He was released by the franchise in May and now joins former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and defensive end Cameron Heyward on the Steelers’ roster.

-----

You may also like:

Taking A Look At Ohio State’s 2021 Fall Camp Schedule

Ohio State HC Ryan Day Asked To Say Three Nice Things About Michigan

Ohio State WR Chris Olave Named To Walter Camp Award Watch List

Duane Washington Agrees To Two-Way Deal With Indiana Pacers

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson On Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Ohio State C Harry Miller Named To Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook