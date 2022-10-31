Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald committed to Ohio State on Monday evening over finalists Clemson, Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-3 and 310-pound McDonald, who is considered the 40th-best defensive lineman and No. 293 prospect overall in the class of 2023, picked up an offer from the Buckeyes back in Sept. 2021.

He then made his way to campus for the first time that fall, as he attended the 33-24 win over Penn State, which allowed him spend time with head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

After including Ohio State in his top 10 over the summer, McDonald set an official visit for the 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 24. That gave him an opportunity to see defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ defense in action.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | SI's Top 10: Tennessee Keeps Making Its Case | Players Brawl In Tunnel Following Michigan's Win Over Michigan State | USC's Lincoln Riley Fumes After Pac-12 Officiating Disaster

McDonald also took official visits with the Gators in June, Wolverines in September and Sooners and Tigers the last two weekends, but an in-school visit from Day on the Buckeyes' off week ultimately sealed the deal.

He now becomes the 21st member of Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class, joining Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star Jason Moore and Dublin (Ohio) Coffman four-star Will Smith Jr. along the defensive line.

The Buckeyes are looking to take two more edge rushers to round out the hall, with Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star Keon Keeley; Venice, Fla., five-star Damon Wilson; and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star Matayo Uiagalelei as the top remaining targets.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau Named Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State Names Four Players Of The Game Vs. Penn State

What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Win At Penn State

J.T. Tuimoloau Named Walter Camp National Defensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State Still No. 2 In Coaches, AP Polls Following Win At Penn State

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. “Tough,” “Gutsy” In Critical Moments At Penn State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!