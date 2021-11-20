Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ryan Day Admitted To Thinking About Michigan Game During Saturday's Demolition of Michigan State

    The Buckeye head coach tried to make sure his team got through this weekend's game as healthy as possible, even when there were players unhappy with him for pulling them out.
    Author:

    When the rivalry game isn't just a game, but a lifestyle, it's always somewhere in the back of your mind.

    Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes didn't get to play Michigan last year after "The Game" was cancelled because of a CoVID-19 outbreak in the Wolverines program. Coach Day admitted that next weekend's matchup was actually on his mind during the middle of Saturday's smackdown of Michigan State.

    “There’s so much more here—we’re right in the middle of it right now. To take a step back and do all of that stuff, you lose focus on what’s going on right now. We have a huge game – everything is riding on this thing coming up right around the corner. The game wasn’t even over yet and I was already thinking about it. All of the focus goes to the Wolverines.”

    Next weekend's game against the Maize and Blue will be Ohio State's first since Day's unconfirmed comments that he's "going to hang 100 on them (Michigan)."

    Day knows his team is playing at an extremely high level right now, but doesn't want to lose sight of the fact that their goals are right there for the taking.

    “We’re playing really good, clean football," Day said. "We certainly have a high ceiling. We’re still striving toward greatness. We have a tough opponent coming up this week and all of our focus is quickly going to that game. We’re fresh out of this game, so I’m proud of the way these guys played.”

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    Read More

    -----

    You may also like:

    Offensive Observations From Ohio State's Annihilation of Michigan State

    C.J. Stroud Breaks Ohio State Passing Record For Consecutive Completions

    Chris Olave Breaks Ohio State Program Record For Career Touchdown Catches

    Ohio State OL Harry Miller Out For Season With Knee Injury

    Building The Buckeyes Discusses Sonny Styles' Commitment, 2023 Class

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Ryan Day
    Football

    Ryan Day Admitted To Thinking About Michigan Game During Saturday's Demolition of Michigan State

    10 seconds ago
    Instant Analysis (Michigan State)
    Football

    Instant Analysis: Ohio State Embarrasses Michigan State In Record Fashion

    1 hour ago
    Kenneth Walker
    Football

    Defensive Observations from Ohio State's 56-7 Rout of Michigan State

    1 hour ago
    CJ Stroud
    Football

    Offensive Observations from the Buckeyes Blowout of Michigan State

    2 hours ago
    Ryan Day Post-Presser Michigan State
    Football

    Ryan Day's Postgame Press Conference After Buckeyes Destroy Michigan State

    2 hours ago
    C.J. Stroud Michigan State
    Football

    Biggest Takeaways From Ohio State's Record-Breaking Annihilation Michigan State

    2 hours ago
    Chris Olave vs Michigan State
    Football

    Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Breaking Records, Pounding Michigan State

    4 hours ago
    C.J. Stroud Garrett Wilson
    Football

    C.J. Stroud Breaks Ohio State Passing Record For Consecutive Completions

    4 hours ago