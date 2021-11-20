Ryan Day Admitted To Thinking About Michigan Game During Saturday's Demolition of Michigan State

The Buckeye head coach tried to make sure his team got through this weekend's game as healthy as possible, even when there were players unhappy with him for pulling them out.

When the rivalry game isn't just a game, but a lifestyle, it's always somewhere in the back of your mind.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes didn't get to play Michigan last year after "The Game" was cancelled because of a CoVID-19 outbreak in the Wolverines program. Coach Day admitted that next weekend's matchup was actually on his mind during the middle of Saturday's smackdown of Michigan State.

“There’s so much more here—we’re right in the middle of it right now. To take a step back and do all of that stuff, you lose focus on what’s going on right now. We have a huge game – everything is riding on this thing coming up right around the corner. The game wasn’t even over yet and I was already thinking about it. All of the focus goes to the Wolverines.”

Next weekend's game against the Maize and Blue will be Ohio State's first since Day's unconfirmed comments that he's "going to hang 100 on them (Michigan)."

Day knows his team is playing at an extremely high level right now, but doesn't want to lose sight of the fact that their goals are right there for the taking.

“We’re playing really good, clean football," Day said. "We certainly have a high ceiling. We’re still striving toward greatness. We have a tough opponent coming up this week and all of our focus is quickly going to that game. We’re fresh out of this game, so I’m proud of the way these guys played.”

