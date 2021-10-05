Watch Ryan Day's Press Conference Previewing Ohio State's Game Against Maryland

Hear what Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and three of his players had to say Tuesday afternoon as the Buckeyes begin their preparations for the Maryland Terrapins.

With just one week remaining before the Buckeyes hit their bye week, the Maryland Terrapins are coming to town for the first time since 2019. The Buckeyes are 6-0 all-time in their series with the Terps, including a 73-14 victory the last time they met.

Ryan Day, Marcus Williamson, Mitch Rossi and Nicholas Petit-Frere all are scheduled to speak with the media on Tuesday afternoon. You can watch their press conference live or on-demand right here.

