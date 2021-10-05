October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Watch Ryan Day's Press Conference Previewing Ohio State's Game Against Maryland

Hear what Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and three of his players had to say Tuesday afternoon as the Buckeyes begin their preparations for the Maryland Terrapins.
Author:
Publish date:

With just one week remaining before the Buckeyes hit their bye week, the Maryland Terrapins are coming to town for the first time since 2019. The Buckeyes are 6-0 all-time in their series with the Terps, including a 73-14 victory the last time they met.

Ryan Day, Marcus Williamson, Mitch Rossi and Nicholas Petit-Frere all are scheduled to speak with the media on Tuesday afternoon. You can watch their press conference live or on-demand right here.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Where Does Ohio State Stand In National Picture Right Now?

Ohio State Offense On Pace To Break Big Ten Record

C.J. Stroud Earns Third Big Ten Freshman Of The Week Honor

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Blowout Win At Rutgers

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 7 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, AP Poll

Ohio State's Offensive, Defensive Observations From Win At Rutgers

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Ryan Day Previewing Maryland
Football

Watch Ryan Day's Press Conference Previewing Ohio State's Game Against Maryland

1 minute ago
Top-Ten-Teams-Crumbling
Football

Where Does Ohio State Stand In National Picture Right Now?

17 hours ago
C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Earns Third Big Ten Freshman Of The Week Honor

23 hours ago
Cade Kacherski
Football

Stroud, Hickman, Kacherski, McCall Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game At Rutgers

Oct 3, 2021
Matt Barnes
Football

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Blowout Win At Rutgers

Oct 3, 2021
Garrett Wilson
Football

Ohio State Offense On Pace To Break Big Ten Record

Oct 3, 2021
Justin Fields
Football

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Gets First Win As NFL Starter

Oct 3, 2021
C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State Ranked No. 7 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Rutgers

Oct 3, 2021