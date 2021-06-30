Ohio State QB Commit Quinn Ewers Favorite To Win MVP At Elite 11 Finals

Ewers is aiming to become just the third Buckeye to win the most valuable player award.

Ohio State quarterback commit Quinn Ewers will compete at the Elite 11 Finals at Manhattan Beach (Calif.) Mira Costa High School over the course of the next three days, at which time he’ll put his ranking as the nation’s top-rated signal caller on display.

Ewers follows in the footsteps of several current and former Buckeyes who have participated in the event, including Troy Smith and Justin Zwick in 2001; Rob Schoenhoft in 2004; Dwayne Haskins in 2015; Tate Martell in 2016; Justin Fields in 2017; Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud in 2019; and Kyle McCord in 2020. Only Fields and Stroud earned MVP honors, however.

“Ewers will walk into Elite 11 with similar expectations to those of (Oklahoma five-star signee) Caleb Williams a year ago, considered the favorite to win the Most Valuable Player award,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “Ewers owns a somewhat elongated throwing motion but the ball glides off of his hand with ease, and his windup is versatile as Ewers can make throws from every angle. He has the arm strength to push the ball down the field and hit quick throws in stride with anticipation.

"Ewers can put adequate touch on any pass and has a natural feel for placement, putting the ball where only his receiver can get it at any level of the gridiron. He's decisive from the pocket as well and trusts his reads, making quick decisions and getting the ball out of his hand fast.”

Other quarterbacks participating in the Elite 11 Finals include LSU five-star commit Walker Howard, Alabama five-star commit Ty Simpson, Texas A&M four-star commit Conner Weigman, Clemson four-star commit Cade Klubnik, Florida State four-star commit A.J. Duffy, Texas four-star commit Maalik Murphy, Rutgers four-star commit Gavin Wimsatt, Penn State four-star commit Drew Allar, Miami (Fla) four-star commit Jacurri Brown, Auburn four-star commit Holden Geriner, Florida four-star commit Nick Evers, USC four-star commit Devin Brown, Tennessee four-star commit Tayven Jackson, Michigan State three-star commit Katin Houser, Maryland three-star commit A.J. Swann, Baylor three-star commit Zach Pyron, Utah three-star commit Nate Johnson, uncommitted three-star Tevin Carter and uncommitted three-star Luther Richesson.

The competition will begin at 6:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, 6:20 p.m. PT on Thursday and 8:30 a.m. PT on Friday. The quarterbacks will also take part in the 7-on-7 events at The Opening Invitational on Friday at 5 p.m. PT and Saturday at 9 a.m. PT.

