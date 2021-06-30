2022 Texas CB Terrance Brooks Commits To Ohio State

The Buckeyes just secured a commitment from one of the nation's top-rated defensive backs.

Ohio State landed an unexpected but welcomed commitment from Little Elm, Texas, four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks on Wednesday afternoon, a little more than a week after he wrapped up an official visit with the Buckeyes.

The 5-foot-11 and 190-pound Brooks is considered the eighth-best cornerback and No. 58 prospect overall in the class of 2022. He picked Ohio State over an extensive list of scholarship offers, including Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M, among others.

Brooks’ recruitment was widely viewed as a battle between the Crimson Tide and home-state Longhorns until the Buckeyes offered him a scholarship on June 14. He immediately scheduled a mid-week official visit with the program.

Around that same time, Ohio State saw one of its top targets at the cornerback position, St. Louis Lutheran North four-star Toriano Pride, commit to Clemson. Thus, head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and secondary coach Matt Barnes made sure to roll out the red carpet for Brooks during his first and only trip to Columbus.

Brooks becomes the 15th member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, joining Jacksonville Robert E. Lee five-star Jaheim Singletary, West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Jyaire Brown and Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep three-star Ryan Turner at cornerback.

That should put a wrap on the Buckeyes' cornerback haul, though the staff is looking to add two more safeties alongside Seffner (Fla.) Armwood three-star Kye Stokes, with Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star Zion Branch and Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk four-star Xavier Nwankpa at the top of the list.

BuckeyesNow will have more on Brooks’ pledge shortly.

