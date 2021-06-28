NCAA Division I Council Recommends Name, Image And Likeness Policy

The recommendation will be reviewed by the Division I Board of Directors on Wednesday.

The NCAA Division I Council on Monday afternoon voted to recommend the Division I Board of Directors adopt an interim policy that would suspended amateurism rules related to name, image and likeness during its upcoming meeting.

If adopted by the board, the policy would remain in place until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted. The prohibitions on pay-for-play and improper benefits tied to choosing a specific school would remain intact, however.

The policy would allow student-athletes to engage in name, image and likeness opportunities regardless of whether or not their state has legislation in place without violating NCAA rules. In those states that have already enacted legislation, such actions should be consistent with state, college and/or conference requirements.

Student-athletes are also permitted to use a professional service provider for name, image and likeness activities, which they should report to their school. As mentioned, the board will review the council’s recommendation on Wednesday, at which time they may choose to adopt the policy.

