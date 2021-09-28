A Look at the Series History Between Ohio State and Rutgers

Here's how the Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights have fared during their seven previous meetings.

Ohio State heads to Rutgers this weekend as they restart Big Ten play after a three week hiatus.

The No. 12 Buckeyes (3-1) and the Scarlet Knights (3-1) kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network. Here’s a look at the all-time series.

Opponent: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

All-Time Record: OSU leads, 7-0

First Meeting: Oct. 18, 2014 (Ohio State, 56-17)

Last Meeting: Nov. 7, 2020 (Ohio State, 49-27)

Current Win Streak: OSU, 7

The Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights have met every year since Rutgers joined the league back in 2014.

It's not unreasonable to say Ohio State has owned the all-time series up to this point. The scores of the previous games provide more than enough evidence. In the previous seven contests, Ohio State has outscored Rutgers 376-75 ... and 48 of those 75 points have come the last two seasons. Ohio State’s average margin of victory in the last seven games is 43 points. The largest win for the Buckeyes came in 2016, when the Scarlet and Gray took care of business, 58-0.

The closest game however was last year, in which the teams were separated on the scoreboard by 22 points.

One of the biggest factors in that Buckeye win was quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive game through the air. Fields’s stat line read 24-of-28 for 314 yards and five touchdowns when all was said and done.

Rutgers may not have to worry about Fields anymore, but they still have plenty of familiar faces for which to prepare.

One of the weapons Ohio State will have again for this weekend’s matchup is receiver Chris Olave, who was responsible for two of Fields' touchdown passes. Olave, now a senior, has accounted for 255 yards and three touchdowns this year.

Returning for the Scarlet Knights is quarterback Noah Vedral. Vedral threw for 168 yards in last year’s meeting with the Buckeyes, and was one of three Rutgers quarterbacks who saw the field that game.

Third-string option Johnny Langan threw the only Scarlet Knight touchdown pass at the start of the fourth quarter.

Almost as many Rutgers points were scored on that aforementioned touchdown pass as by the Scarlet Knights special teams unit.

Wide receiver Bo Melton returned a punt from Ohio State’s Drew Chrisman 58 yards to the house with 12:49 left in the game. Rutgers would then unsuccessfully go for two.

If it sounds like the Scarlet Knights made their money in the fourth quarter it's because they did. Eighteen of the Scarlet Knights’ 27 points came in the final quarter of play.

The Buckeyes are big betting favorites to win on Saturday. SI Sportsbook has the spread at -15 for Ohio State. The over/under line is currently set at 56.5 points.

