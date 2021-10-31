Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Steele Chambers Ejected For Targeting

    Chambers was disqualified from the game in the opening seconds of the third quarter.
    Author:

    Steele Chambers has cemented himself as one of the best defensive players on Ohio State's roster. It's become pretty apparent that he needs to be on the field as much as possible.

    Just seven seconds into the third quarter, Chambers was ejected from Saturday's game.

    The call was confirmed by replay, but the Buckeye fans and head coach Ryan Day were irate with the decision. Chambers tackled Clifford as he scrambled to his left and it didn't appear that Chambers contact was egregious or malicious in his contact. But the referees determined he led with the crown of his helmet and that's illegal.

    Because he was ejected in the second half of this game, he will also miss the first half of next week's game against Nebraska.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

    -----

    -----

