Ohio State Training Camp Report: Day 9
The Ohio State Buckeyes wrapped up their first full week of practice with another light practice on Friday morning as they prepare for a key intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday.
While practice was closed to the media, Offensive Coordinator Kevin Wilson and several of his tight ends spoke with reporters after practice concluded. Jeremy Ruckert, Cade Stover, Gee Scott Jr., Joe Royer and Mitch Rossi all shared their thoughts on camp and how they are preparing for the season.
Check out the video above to hear about the highlights from their media sessions.
