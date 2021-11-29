What We Learned From Ohio State's Loss To Michigan

The Buckeyes took one on the chin Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor. Here are our biggest takeaways from a brutal loss that ended the Buckeyes' championship dreams.

Ohio State had a pretty tough day on Saturday, losing to Michigan in convincing fashion. The Buckeyes were regularly beat at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and their Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff dreams came crashing down around them in the process.

With a bowl game coming (likely on New Year's Day), they still have several more weeks of practice ahead of them and can use the time to keep getting better. Every rep is still valuable for a young team that went through some growing pains this year, but the players and the coaching staff are going to have to play the long game. Remembering how it felt walking off the field yesterday at The Big House should resonate with everyone within the facility all off-season.

In the meantime, the loss is still fresh for Buckeye fans and for us in the media. Brett Hiltbrand joins me to share what we learned from yesterday's poor showing in the biggest game of the year.

