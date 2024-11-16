Ohio State Star Had Incredible Homecoming Performance Against Northwestern
While the Ohio State Buckeyes were able to handle business on Saturday against the Northwestern Wildcats, the biggest story to come out of the game was the homecoming of sophomore wide receiver Carnell Tate.
The Chicago native returned home during Week 12's contest at the historic Wrigley Field. Head coach Ryan Day understood how much the matchup against the Wildcats would mean for the young talent, as Tate was coming back home to play in front of dozens of family and friends. Carnell recently lost his mom and the Buckeyes have been a huge support system for him. Day stated on Thursday that he wanted to personally win the game for Tate.
"I just cannot say enough about Carnell Tate. I'm not gonna get into it right now, but I just have so much respect for who he is as a person, what he's been through, and the fact that he's going back to Chicago. I want to win this game personally for him, and I know the team respects the fact that he's going home — and it means a lot to him."- Ryan Day
And it's safe to say that Tate did not disappoint in front of his hometown crowd.
The former five-star wide receiver kicked off his incredible day in the second quarter with a beautiful touchdown grab to give the Buckeyes a two-touchdown lead before halftime.
One touchdown was not enough for Tate, as he would get Ohio State's offense going in the second half with an eight-yard receiving touchdown.
Tate finished the contest with four catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns. His performance against the Wildcats wound up as his first ever multi-touchdown game of his colligate career.
His career-high game could not have come on a better day, as he stated in the postgame interview that he had 30-to-40 people in attendance. Tate also told reporters after the game how important the hometown reunion was for him, saying that it was the first time he has been back in Chicago since his freshman year.
"There were a lot of high emotions, but I had to manage it. It means a lot to be back in my city, especially since this is my first time being back since my freshman year of high school, and especially being able to play in front of my friends and family."- Carnell Tate
Day once again discussed how happy he was with Tate on his special day in a postgame interview on Big Ten Network.
"Yeah, Carnell has been through a lot. I just have so much respect for him, coming back to Chicago and getting a touchdown in front of his family and his hometown. He is a special young man, he's got a lot of talent, and has been through a lot and never brings it to the table. We see all the time that "the game doesn't care," but we do, and we care a lot about him."- Ryan Day
The highly-touted pass catcher showed tons of promise after his first season in Columbus, as he ended his freshman campaign with 17 catches for 260 receiving yards. However, with the emergence of Jeremiah Smith and the return of Emeka Egbuka, Tate has been overshadowed at times this season. Despite this, Tate gave reassurance to fans after discussing how much it means to be a Buckeye on Saturday.
"It's a blessing to be an Ohio State Buckeye, especially playing a great position that runs through Ohio State. The Ohio State Buckeyes represent the state of Ohio, so it's an honor to play for my dream school."- Carnell Tate