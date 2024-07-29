Three Ohio State Buckeyes Named To 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist
The 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist was announced on Monday and it contained the names of 80 college football players. Three happen to be current Ohio State Buckeyes and two are former Ohio State quarterbacks.
This year will be the 88th Maxwell Award which is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
Quarterback Will Howard, running back Quinshon Judkins and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka are the three representatives for the Buckeyes on the preseason watchlist. Ohio State tied for the most representatives of any team with three. The Miami Hurricanes are the only other team to have three players currently on the watchlist.
In addition to Howard, Judkins and Egbuka being named to the watchlist, there are actually two former Ohio State quarterbacks to make the list. Quinn Ewers is the lone representative for the Texas Longhorns and Kyle McCord is one of two representatives for the Syracuse Orange. McCord was the starting quarterback for Ohio State last season before transferring to Syracuse.
Despite the strong representation from the Buckeyes on the watchlist, the Big Ten Conference sits behind the ACC, SEC and Big 12 in total representatives. The ACC has the most with 20, while the SEC and the Big 12 both have 15. The Big Ten only has 12 total.
Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 12th and then the three finalists will be announced on November 26th. The winner of the 88th Maxwell Award will then be announced on December 12th during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show.
If the Ohio State Buckeyes truly make a run towards a Big Ten Championship and National Championship this season, then Howard, Judkins and Egbuka will all likely need to make significant contributions in 2024. Perhaps one of these three will be in the conversation for the award come November.