Buckeyes Now

Tom Brady Speaks Out About Ohio State-Michigan Rivalry

Former Michigan quarterback shared his thoughts on the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry.

Ben Cooper

Tom Brady appears at American Dream for the grand opening of Card Vault by Tom Brady, a sports card and memorabilia retailer, East Rutherford, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025.
Tom Brady appears at American Dream for the grand opening of Card Vault by Tom Brady, a sports card and memorabilia retailer, East Rutherford, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025. / Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Michigan quarterback and NFL legend Tom Brady revealed his thoughts on the historic Ohio State-Michigan rivalry.

“At Michigan, we could lose every game but beat Ohio State and people would consider it a successful year,” Brady said. “Conversely, we could win every game and go to the Rose Bowl, but if we lost to Ohio State those same people might consider the season unsuccessful. That’s how much the rivalry meant to the folks in Ann Arbor.”

This statement holds true, as despite winning the National Championship, many Buckeyes fans are disappointed about the loss to the Wolverines in 2024. It was a major upset, as unranked Michigan went on to win 13-10 in Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State has lost four straight games to Michigan. Head coach Ryan Day is 1-4 in his career against the Wolverines.

Along with defending their title, Ohio State will look to take down Michigan for the first time since 2019. Players who have been a part of the rivalry, like Brady, understand the significance of the Ohio State-Michigan game and how it can impact fans' perception of the entire season.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here

MORE: Ohio State Basketball Gets Huge Update On Top-10 2026 Recruit

MORE: Former Ohio State Star Gets Honest About Steelers' Aaron Rodgers

MORE: Former Buckeyes Star QB Opens Up About New-Look Team

MORE: Former Ohio State Star Named Once Again in NFL Trade Rumors

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Elite 2027 Offensive Target to Oregon

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Football