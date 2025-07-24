Tom Brady Speaks Out About Ohio State-Michigan Rivalry
Former Michigan quarterback and NFL legend Tom Brady revealed his thoughts on the historic Ohio State-Michigan rivalry.
“At Michigan, we could lose every game but beat Ohio State and people would consider it a successful year,” Brady said. “Conversely, we could win every game and go to the Rose Bowl, but if we lost to Ohio State those same people might consider the season unsuccessful. That’s how much the rivalry meant to the folks in Ann Arbor.”
This statement holds true, as despite winning the National Championship, many Buckeyes fans are disappointed about the loss to the Wolverines in 2024. It was a major upset, as unranked Michigan went on to win 13-10 in Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State has lost four straight games to Michigan. Head coach Ryan Day is 1-4 in his career against the Wolverines.
Along with defending their title, Ohio State will look to take down Michigan for the first time since 2019. Players who have been a part of the rivalry, like Brady, understand the significance of the Ohio State-Michigan game and how it can impact fans' perception of the entire season.
