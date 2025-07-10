Buckeyes Now

Urban Meyer Doesn't Hold Back About Oregon HC Dan Lanning

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer shared his thoughts on Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.

Ben Cooper

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer broadcasts for the Big Ten Network prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20, 2025.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer broadcasts for the Big Ten Network prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer delivered his thoughts on Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.

“The big gold trophy, that’s it. I went to visit him last year, went to Spring practice, talked to the team, talked to the staff. Watched him behind the scenes. I think he’s certainly one of the Top 2-3 coaches in country right now,” Meyer said. “I love his enthusiasm. And here’s what’s really neat, he loves Oregon. He loves that place. His family loves it. He’s got a niche out there, he’s got Nike, it’s a beautiful school, he’s got great facilities. This one ain’t going away.”

This is major praise from Meyer after Lanning and Oregon had an incredible 2024 season. In Oregon's inaugural season in the Big Ten, Lanning led the Ducks to a 13-1 record and the No.1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Lanning's lone loss came to the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. However, earlier in the season, the Ducks beat the Buckeyes, 32-31.

With Lanning and Ryan Day being great coaches, the Ohio State-Orgeon rivalry should be a great one for years to come. While Meyer will certainly root for his former team, he respects what Lanning has done with Oregon's program.

