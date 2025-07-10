Urban Meyer Doesn't Hold Back About Oregon HC Dan Lanning
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer delivered his thoughts on Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.
“The big gold trophy, that’s it. I went to visit him last year, went to Spring practice, talked to the team, talked to the staff. Watched him behind the scenes. I think he’s certainly one of the Top 2-3 coaches in country right now,” Meyer said. “I love his enthusiasm. And here’s what’s really neat, he loves Oregon. He loves that place. His family loves it. He’s got a niche out there, he’s got Nike, it’s a beautiful school, he’s got great facilities. This one ain’t going away.”
This is major praise from Meyer after Lanning and Oregon had an incredible 2024 season. In Oregon's inaugural season in the Big Ten, Lanning led the Ducks to a 13-1 record and the No.1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Lanning's lone loss came to the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. However, earlier in the season, the Ducks beat the Buckeyes, 32-31.
With Lanning and Ryan Day being great coaches, the Ohio State-Orgeon rivalry should be a great one for years to come. While Meyer will certainly root for his former team, he respects what Lanning has done with Oregon's program.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Doesn't Hold Back About Emeka Egbuka
MORE: Underrated Ohio State Buckeyes Defender Receives Head-Turning Ranking
MORE: Ohio State Superstar Appears to Throw Shade at 'Overrated' LeBron James
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Breaks Distinct NBA Record
MORE: College Football 26 Makes Glaring Error With Ohio State Buckeyes' Roster