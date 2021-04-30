Analyzing Justin Fields' Selection by the Chicago Bears

Here's why I think this is a great situation for Fields to start his NFL career.

All of the speculation is now over. Justin Fields is officially a Chicago Bear after one of the founding franchises in this storied league traded up to draft the former Buckeye with the No. 11 overall pick.

I also think this is a great situation for Fields. While the Bears current coaching staff and front office members might be feeling a little heat to win soon after moving on from Mitch Trubisky, Fields is walking into a team that has a ton of tradition/history and a fantastic fan base. He also has two veteran quarterbacks on the current roster (Andy Dalton and Nick Foles) under which Fields can learn how to be a successful professional.

I'd like to see the Bears draft some additional help for Fields at skill positions. Allen Robinson is a solid receiver coming off a good year, Darnell Mooney can help stretch the field and David Montgomery is coming off a good season. But I think they're missing a true star on the offensive side.

I love that he's playing right in the heart of Big Ten country, in a division that is so passionate about good football and with an organization that values good leadership at his position.

Check out the rest of our thoughts in the video at the top of the page.

