BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Buckeye Breakfast: All-Decade Buckeyes, College Football Season's Ongoing Concerns

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation, and Happy Fourth of July! Each morning, we will get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State athletics. Here are your headlines for July 4, 2020.

Urban Meyer, J.T. Barrett Lead Buckeye All-Decade Selections

Considering their success over the last 10 seasons, it comes as no surprise that Ohio State was extremely well-represented in the Big Ten Network All-Decade Team. The Buckeyes were headlined by Urban Meyer as Coach of the Decade and J.T. Barrett as Quarterback of the Decade. All in all, Ohio State had seven players and Coach Meyer represented on the First Team and nine players (four on offense, five on defense) that earned Second Team mention.

Ohio State Buckeyes Selected for the BTN All-Decade Teams

QB: J.T. Barrett (first team), Dwayne Haskins (second team)

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (second team)

OL: Wyatt Davis (first team), Billy Price (first team), Taylor Decker (second team) and Pat Elflein (second team)

LB: Ryan Shazier (second team)

CB: Malik Hooker (first team), Jeff Okudah (second team), Vonn Bell (second team)

DL: Joey Bosa (first team), Chase Young (first team), Nick Bosa (second team)

P: Cameron Johnston (second team)

All-Purpose: Braxton Miller (first team)

Coach: Urban Meyer (first team)

Is College Football Season in Jeopardy?

Considering the fact that just a couple weeks ago all signs pointed to an on-time start to the college football season, the latest CoVID-19 data and the vast number of schools reporting positive cases has some fans concerned if the season will actually be played. Glen West of LSUCountry posted a great article that summarized what has gone on in the college football landscape the last couple weeks, and why it looks less promising compared to mid-June.

Lincoln Riley Says Spring Football is "Very Doable"

It's nobody's first choice to consider delaying the college football season by several months because of the CoVID-19 pandemic, but Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln appears to be the first coach speaking publicly and backing the idea of a spring season.

We hope you have a great holiday, and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting: Who is Next for Ohio State Football?

Plenty of big names in the 2021 class still on the board as July begins.

Adam Prescott

by

AutoCoachO

Buckeye Punter Cameron Johnston Named Big Ten All-Decade

Johnston was a fantastic punter for the Buckeyes from 2013-2016. He averaged nearly 45 yards per punt over a four-year career. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Dwayne Haskins Named Big Ten Second Team All-Decade

Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins started only one season for the Buckeyes, but he shattered the record books in the process. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

J.T. Barrett is Big Ten Quarterback of the Decade

Ohio State's J.T. Barrett won a national title, is the only 3-time Big Ten QB of the Year and went a perfect 4-0 against Michigan. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Urban Meyer is Big Ten Coach of the Decade

Urban Meyer went 83-9 in Columbus, never lost to Michigan, won a national title and three Big Ten championships. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Braxton Miller Earns Big Ten All-Decade Honors

Ohio State's Braxton Miller was arguably one of the greatest versatile offensive talents in college football history. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Nick Bosa Named Big Ten Second Team All-Decade

Former Buckeye Nick Bosa joins his brother Joey Bosa and Chase Young on the All-Decade Team. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Gambling: Attendance Lines Set for College Football Schools, Conferences

See where Ohio State, others rank in over/under attendance props for college football season.

Adam Prescott

Michael Drake Addresses Coronavirus, NIL Issues

The Ohio State University President emeritus Michael Drake was among notable guests at Commerce Committee meeting in Washington on Wednesday. Read more.

Tyler Stephen

WATCH: Kyle McCord Highlights from Elite 11 Camp

Ohio State Quarterback Commit Kyle McCord performed well at the nation's premier QB Showcase event

Adam Prescott