Buckeyes legend praises Julian Sayin's historical performance in win vs. Badgers
A few months from now, many will look back at the Ohio State Buckeyes' 34-0 win over the Wisconsin Badgers and not have many memories of the game since it was such a blowout. They would forget that there was one of the best performances from an Ohio State quarterback in program history.
Buckeyes sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin had a game of a lifetime against Wisconsin as he was hitting almost every throw he made in the game. Sayin finished with 36 completions out of 42 attempts for 392 yards and four touchdowns to zero interceptions. All those numbers were career-highs for the signal caller.
A big reason for the uptick in passing was that the running game was inconsistent, with under 100 yards and an average of 3.5 yards per carry. Sayin was on fire to the point that the Badgers had no answers to slow down the passing game.
There were more historical parts to that game that weren't talked about at the time. That performance was so good that it hasn't been seen from a Buckeyes quarterback in three decades.
Sayin is the only quarterback for the program in 30 years to have multiple games with an 85% completion percentage, over 300 yards passing, three or more touchdowns, and no interceptions. He previously did this against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, where he completed 85.2% of his passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns to zero interceptions.
This performance caught the attention of former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter. While speaking on his BIGPLAY show, "Bobby Carpenter Show," Carpenter mentioned the stat and praised the young quarterback for his performance in the Badgers' matchup.
"It's about as flawless a performance and game as you're going to get."
It's nothing new to Buckeyes fans, as they have seen Sayin playing well all year. In seven starts, he has thrown for 1,872 yards and 19 touchdowns to just three interceptions, with two picks coming in one game against Ohio.
Sayin's stellar play has made him a legitimate contender for the Heisman Trophy. His odds to win the away is currently at four-to-one.
There is still plenty of time to pad the stats and make an even more convincing argument to win the Heisman and get the team into the College Football Playoff. Everyone might agree that Sayin could be one of the best quarterbacks Ohio State has had in quite some time, and that's saying something with the likes of C.J. Stroud recently coming out of school.