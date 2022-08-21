Former Ohio State Golfer Tom Weiskopf Dies Of Pancreatic Cancer At Age 79

Former Ohio State golfer Tom Weiskopf passed away on Sunday at his home in Big Sky, Montana, following a nearly two year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 79 years old.

A native of Massillon, Ohio, Weiskopf starred for the Buckeyes before turning pro in 1964. His best season came in 1973, when he won seven tournaments, including the Open Championship at Royal Troon and World Series of Golf at Firestone.

Nicknamed “The Towering Inferno” and “Terrible Tom” because of his 6-foot-3 height and temperament on the golf course, Weis finished his career with 16 wins on the PGA Tour and was a runner-up at the Masters and U.S. Open a combined five times.

Weiskopf played his last full year on the PGA Tour in 1983, which is when he became involved in golf course architecture. He helped design and complete 70-plus courses, including TPC Scottsdale and Double Eagle Golf Club in Columbus.

Inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1985, Weiskopf joins the Senior PGA Tour in 1993 and won four tournaments including the 1995 U.S. Senior Open. He also spent time as a golf analyst for CBS, ABC and ESPN.

Weiskopf is survived by his second wife, Laurie, as well as his daughter, Heidi, and two grandchildren, Hunter and Morgan. He was preceded in death by his son, Eric.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Beats Penn State, 13-7

Ohio State DE Kenyatta Jackson Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State To Wear Alternate Uniforms Against Wisconsin, Iowa

Ohio State WR Kyion Grayes Loses Black Stripe

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Sinks Michigan, 14-9

Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer Returning To FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!