Ohio State freshman defensive end Kenyatta Jackson lost his black stripe following Saturday's practice at Ohio Stadium, signifying his status as an official member of the team.

A former four-star prospect from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Jackson recorded 65 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries while leading the Lions to a state championship last season.

Jackson, who was considered the ninth-best edge defender and No. 98 prospect overall in the class of 2022, only enrolled in classes this summer. That hasn’t stopped him from making an impact through the first two and a half weeks of fall camp, though.

“This guy is kind of a man-child,” director of player development C.J. Barnett said. “(He’s) real quiet, but we feel him out on the field.”

Jackson now comes the eighth member of the Buckeyes' 2022 recruiting class to shed his stripe – and third on Saturday – joining running back Dallan Hayden, wide receivers Kaleb Brown and Kyion Grayes, defensive end Caden Curry, linebacker C.J. Hicks, cornerback Jyaire Brown and safety Kye Stokes.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Joop Mitchell also had his black stripe removed on Saturday, making him the fourth newcomer or returning player to do so this year, joining Arizona State transfer linebacker DeaMonte Trayanum, Oklahoma State transfer safety Tanner McCalister and redshirt freshman tight end Zak Herbstreit.

A walk-on from Wyoming, Ohio, Mitchell has not appeared in any games to this point in his career, but he’s clearly gaining the respect of his teammates and coaches for his role on scout team, as evidenced by Barnett's comments about him being "a leader" in the wide receivers room.

