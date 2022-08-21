Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Beats Penn State, 13-7

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 13, Penn State 7 - Oct. 26, 2002

After starting at both wide receiver and cornerback, Chris Gamble returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown to help No. 4 Ohio State beat No. 17 Penn State, 13-7.

The Buckeyes trailed 7-3 at the half when Gamble, who became the school’s first two-way starter since Paul Warfield in 1963, picked off an underthown pass and sidestepped several defenders on his way to the end zone.

“I saw (quarterback) Zack Mills rolling to the left, one dude running the post and the other dude running the wheel,” Gamble said after the game. “I saw him throw it to the wheel, and I just attacked it.”

It was Gamble’s second big play of the game, as he also recorded a touchdown-saving tackle on a fumble on the first drive of the game, when quarterback Craig Krenzel lost the ball while trying to stretch across the goal line.

“Chris Gamble is a great player, but he’s a smart player,” head coach Jim Tressel said. “There’s a lot of talented players in the world, but they all don’t have a feel for the game. He’s blessed with talent and he pays close attention to what’s going on the field.”

Gamble’s interception was one of three for the defense on the afternoon. The Buckeyes also limited Nittany Lions running back Larry Johnson to 66 yards, just one week after he rushed for a school-record 257 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-0 rout of Northwestern.

Photo courtesy of The Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State DE Kenyatta Jackson Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State To Wear Alternate Uniforms Against Wisconsin, Iowa

Ohio State WR Kyion Grayes Loses Black Stripe

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Sinks Michigan, 14-9

Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer Returning To FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff

Big Ten Will No Longer Schedule Conference Games Years In Advance

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!