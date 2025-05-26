Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Weapon Receives Eye-Popping Outlook for 2025

This Ohio State Buckeyes playmaker has landed himself a major prediction for the 2025 college football season.

Matthew Schmidt

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers Jeremiah Smith (4), Carnell Tate (17) and Brandon Inniss (1) watch during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on March 17, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers Jeremiah Smith (4), Carnell Tate (17) and Brandon Inniss (1) watch during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on March 17, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes boasted the best receiving corps in the country last season, and no one with any sense of objectivity would deny that.

The trio of Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate was absolutely lethal in 2024, and even though Egbuka has departed for the NFL, there is every reason to believe that Ohio State's wide receiver room will once again be top-notch next fall.

We know that Smith is a phenom, but then there is Tate, who serve as the Buckeyes' No. 3 receiver this past year and still managed to catch 52 passes for 733 yards and four touchdowns.

Well, Ryan Stano of Scarlet & Game is expecting much bigger things from Tate in 2025 and is predicting the junior wide out to post an Egbuka type of campaign.

"He has a great catch radius and can make really difficult catches," Stano wrote of Tate. "With most other programs, he would be their number-one receiver. Ohio State is just so loaded that he can't get to the top of the depth chart. Tate is poised to have over 1,000 yards this season. It wouldn't be surprising to see him have double-digit touchdown catches, either. Brian Hartline is going to want to throw the ball around, and Tate is going to be a beneficiary of that."

Tate will obviously be the No. 2 receiver behind Smith, but it's important to remember that even though Smith led the way with 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns last year, Egbuka still posted 1,011 yards and 10 scores through the air. Taking that into consideration, it's not unreasonable to assume that Tate will register similar numbers to Egbuka next season.

Brandon Inniss will probably slide into the role of the No. 3, so maybe he will ultimately fill the shoes that Tate did a year ago.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

