Ohio State Buckeyes Facing Major Competition for 2026 Tight End
The Ohio State Buckeyes are chasing many different targets in the 2026 recruiting class. Ryan Day is always looking to stockpile as much talent as possible and he has had a lot of success doing it.
One of those talented players is none other than tight end Mack Sutter.
Sutter, a four-star tight end out of Dunlap High School in Dunlap, Illinois, is receiving heavy interest from a lot of high level programs. Ohio State is very much in the running for him, but have a lot of work to do.
As shared by Andrew Gillis of Cleveland.com, there are four other finalists in Sutter's final group.
"An Ohio State 2026 tight end prospect is down to his final five schools," Gillis wrote. "Tight end Mack Sutter has listed Ohio State, Illinois, Ole Miss, Penn State and Alabama as his final five options. The Dunlap, Illinois product is 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds."
Right now, 247 Sports has Sutter ranked as their No. 7 tight end in the 2026 recruiting class. He is also ranked as the No. 94 overall recruit in the nation.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Sutter possesses great size for the college level. He will need to bulk up some, but he has the strength, athleticism, and route ability to be a major threat for whoever lands him.
Unfortunately, On3 Sports is not giving the Buckeyes much of a chance to land him. They have Ohio State's chances of getting his commitment at 2.0 percent.
Despite the low odds, Sutter has not made his final decision yet. The Buckeyes are still alive on his list of finalists.
Hopefully, Day and company are able to pull out some magic and convince him to change course. Ohio State can offer better championship contention opportunity than a couple of the other teams on the list.
Only time will tell, but Sutter will be a name to keep a close eye on as he makes his final decision.
