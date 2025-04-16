Ohio State Star Earns NFL Comparison That Will Make Your Head Spin
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a pair of tremendously talented running backs heading into this year's NFL Draft, with both Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson widely being viewed as a top-five players at their position.
However, Henderson in particular has made monumental strides over the last several months, thanks much in part to a brilliant showing in the College Football Playoff.
Now, Henderson—who wasn't really on the radar all that much heading into 2024—is considered a guarantee to at least get drafted on Day 2, and there are even some who feel that the 22-year-old could fly off the board in the first round.
Bryan Orenchuk of Windy City Gridiron put together a profile on Henderson recently, and he settled on an enormous NFL comparison for the Ohio State product: Christian McCaffrey.
"For those of you fortunate enough to have watched CMC at Stanford, it seemed like every time he was on TV, he was finding a seam, then in a footrace to the end zone with defenders in hot pursuit but never able to run him down," Orenchuk wrote. "Much is the same for TreVeyon whenever he plays, which is a large reason these two resemble each other, in my opinion"
While injuries have begun to slow McCaffrey, he has been one of the best halfbacks in football—when healthy—since entering the league with the Carolina Panthers back in 2017.
McCaffrey racked up 1,387 rushing yards while also hauling in 116 receptions for 1,005 receiving yards in 2019, his most productive overall campaign to date. In 2023, his first full season with the San Francisco 49ers, he led the NFL with 1,459 yards on the ground, punching in 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
If Henderson even begins to approach McCaffrey's production, whoever lands him in the draft will be over the moon.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Center Finalizes Transfer Destination
MORE: Ohio State, Michigan Are Battling for Elite 5-Star 2026 QB
MORE: Ryan Day Gets Honest on Ohio State's Biggest Need in Transfer Portal
MORE: Ohio State Legend Mike Conley Sends 1-Word Message Before Timberwolves-Lakers
MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Connected to Ohio State Star Playmaker