Ohio State Men's Hockey To Face Michigan At Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium

The Ohio State men’s hockey program announced on Monday its Feb. 18 matchup with Michigan will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

“This is a great opportunity for our program,” Buckeyes head coach Steve Rohlik said in a press release. “We are excited to have the chance to play in a rivalry game outdoors in the home of the Browns. It is an experience that will create memories for a lifetime.”

The inaugural “Faceoff on the Lake” will mark the second outdoor meeting between the two programs, as they played at Progressive Field – home of the Cleveland Guardians – in January 2012. The Wolverines took that game, 4-1, in front of 25,864 fans.

Ohio State also played outdoor games against Wisconsin at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field in February 2006 and Minnesota at Minneapolis’ TCF Bank Stadium in January 2014. The Buckeyes dropped both of those games, as well, including a 4-2 loss to the Badgers and 1-0 loss to the Golden Gophers.

“Playing hockey outdoors is something most hockey players did growing up and now they’ll get to do that in an NFL stadium in front of tens-of-thousands of people, in the greatest rivalry in all of sports,” executive athletic director for sport administration Shaun Richard said.

Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew season ticket holders will have early access to tickets for the game, beginning at 10 a.m. on Aug. 29. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7, meanwhile.

The “Faceoff on the Lake” will be the fourth and final meeting between Ohio State and Michigan this season, as they also square off in Ann Arbor on Jan. 13-14 and Columbus on Feb. 16. The Buckeyes went 1-3 against the Wolverines last season.

-----

-----

-----

