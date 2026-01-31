Ohio State's Jake Diebler Gets Emotional Reflecting on Coaches vs. Cancer Night

In Ohio State’s last game, the coaches wore custom shoes designed by pediatric cancer patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital for the Coaches vs. Cancer initiative. As head coach Jake Diebler spoke to the media after the game, he was brought to tears by how impactful the night was and by the strength and toughness of the children fighting cancer.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the Coaches vs. Cancer,” Diebler said. “We as a staff got a chance to go visit Nationwide Children’s Hospital and spend some time with some of the families and patients there, and we actually were able to have some here at the game. To see some of the pain that people are going through really puts things in perspective.”

As the Buckeyes got the win over Penn State, many of the pediatric cancer patients and their families were in attendance. Diebler wore shoes designed by a young boy named Briley from Athens, Ohio, and said it was an honor to represent him on the court that night.

“When you spend time with a little kid who’s got to come to Columbus once a week to get chemo treatment … I think I’m tough — that’s real toughness,” Diebler said.

He was especially choked up when thinking about his own four young kids. “I’ve got kids,” he said. “It’s hard. I praise God every day that I’m able to go home and hug my kids, and I just think when you’re in this position and you have an opportunity to represent an organization, there’s no amount of time that’s too much to spend with people like that.”

Despite the Big Ten win and the closeness of the game down the stretch, Diebler took time at the podium to speak at length about the Coaches vs. Cancer initiative. It was a rare moment of vulnerability from a head coach, and his emotion shined a light on his human side beyond basketball.

He credited Ohio State’s mission as a whole to helping others, saying it’s part of their responsibility as Buckeyes to provide joy in times of struggle. But he also recognized the impact these patients have on the athletes and coaches as well.

“It’s really humbling when you see a little girl who’s going through some real tough stuff and the smile on her face — the impact they have on us is even more important,” Diebler said.