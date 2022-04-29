The Olympic gold medalist topped the previous record time by just 0.09 seconds.

Ohio State junior swimmer Hunter Armstrong set a world record in the men’s 50-meter backstroke while competing at the International Team Trials in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday night.

With a time of 23.71 seconds, Armstrong broke the mark set by Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov at the 2020 European Aquatics Championships by 0.09 seconds and won the event by more than two tenths of a second.

He has now qualified for the 2022 FINA World Championships, which take place in Budapest, Hungary, from June 18 through July 3.

“It was a complete shock,” Armstrong said after the event. “Kolesnikov is one of the fastest backstrokers and freestylers in the world. To be up there with him is just incredible.”

A native of Dover, Ohio, Armstrong began his college career at West Virginia but transferred to Ohio State head of the 2020-21 season. He won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer as part of the United State’s 4x100-meter medley relay team.

