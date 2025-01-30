REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Miss Out on Four-Star Defender
The Ohio State Buckeyes have become one of the best recruiting teams in the nation under head coach Ryan Day. While they're one of the best, they still miss out on top targets quite often.
That was the case once again on Thursday.
According to a report from college football insider Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Ohio State has missed out on 2026 four-star safety Zech Fort.
He has reported that Fort has decided to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Fort chose Georgia over the Buckeyes, Notre Dame, and Alabama.
Fort also had a short message to share after making his decision.
"Where Champions are made, Go Dawgs!"
Landing Fort would have been a very nice get for Ohio State. He has big-time potential and looks to have the skill-set to be a major playmaker at the college level.
Hailing from IMG Academy, Fort is currently ranked as the No. 8 safety in the 2026 recruiting class by 247 Sports. He is also ranked as the No. 86 prospect in the nation.
Unfortunately, the Buckeyes will never find out what Fort could have become within their defense. Hopefully, he doesn't end up coming back to hurt Ohio State while playing for the Bulldogs.
Currently, the Buckeyes hold the No. 15 ranked recruiting class in 2026. There is a lot of work yet to be done and Ohio State should rise in those rankings when all is said and done.
It will be interesting to see who the Buckeyes end up landing in the coming months. Day and company are sure to land some big names, but Fort won't be one of them.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Fort develops with Georgia. He has legitimate NFL potential in the future if he is able to reach his full ceiling.
