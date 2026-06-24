Thad Matta Returns to Ohio State Practice As Jake Diebler Embraces Tradition

Ohio State men's basketball continued its tradition of welcoming former players and coaches back to work alongside the team during practices and workouts this week. Former Buckeye greats like Greg Oden, E.J. Liddell, Jae'Sean Tate and Thad Matta were in attendance.

Jake Diebler emphasized the importance of having Matta — Ohio State's head coach for 13 seasons and the winningest coach in program history with 337 victories — back in the gym working with the current team. Diebler spent three years as the Buckeyes' video coordinator under Matta, while his brother, Jon Diebler, played four seasons for him and became Ohio State's all-time leader in three-pointers made.

"It's been a long time coming," Diebler said of having Matta involved with the program again. "His influence on me as a coach and as a man ... it means the world to me and our family. Being able to get him back here says something about how close this basketball family is."

Other former players in the gym included Brice Sensabaugh, Will Buford, Scoonie Penn, Jared Sullinger and David Lighty. Diebler believes it's not only an opportunity for those players to give back to the program, but also an invaluable experience for his current team.

"I hit Scoonie Penn up and said, 'Come back and work with us,'" Diebler said. "The guy was an NBA assistant and was a point guard on a Final Four team ... to have him in the gym is incredible."

Greg Oden and Jae’Sean Tate at Ohio State’s practice ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oTJvpV8U0S — Hanna Williford (@hanna_williford) June 24, 2026

He also praised Greg Oden, the first overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.

"He's kind of moved on to the next chapter of his life, but that guy is a basketball savant. He's really smart. Now he's out there giving back to our guys," Diebler said.

Bruce Thornton, another Buckeye great who recently left the program as Ohio State's all-time leading scorer, wasn't in attendance. Thornton could still hear his name called in the second round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

“I think Bruce is an NBA player,” Diebler said, adding that he has told every NBA scout and decision-maker he's spoken with the same thing: “I can guarantee your head coach is going to love Bruce Thornton.”

Having the gym filled with Buckeye greats made Diebler reflect on the program's success in previous eras — a level he hopes Ohio State basketball can return to.

"I think you have one of two options when you take over a program," Diebler said. "You can either hide from the success or tradition, or kind of keep it behind the curtain, or you can celebrate it and strive to get it back to that level. That's the route I've chosen. I care deeply about this program."