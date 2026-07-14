76ers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

Tuesday’s NBA Summer League action kicks off with the Philadelphia 76ers and rookie Labaron Philon Jr. looking to move to 3-0 in a matchup with the Houston Rockets.

Philon slipped in the 2026 NBA Draft, but he has put together two really strong performances, dropping 18 points and seven dimes in his Summer League debut and 24 points and six dimes in an overtime win against Indiana.

Houston has an exciting young guard of its own in second-round pick Bruce Thorton, who starred at Ohio State. Thornton had 27 points in a win over Denver earlier this summer, and he should play a big role in the Rockets’ third game in Las Vegas.

NBA Summer League is a fun time for fans to get a look at some of their young players – and some potential diamonds in the rough – but it isn’t a very friendly format of basketball to bet on. The talent on each roster is considerably different, and teams fluctuate rotations a lot while playing for player development rather than an actual win.

I’ll still share a prediction and the latest odds for this game, but bettors should exercise caution when considering these Summer League matchups.

76ers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers -4.5 (-105)

Rockets +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

76ers: -198

Rockets: +164

Total

179.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

76ers vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 14

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

76ers record: 2-0

Rockets record: 1-1

76ers vs. Rockets Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Rockets Injury Report

Not submitted yet

76ers vs. Rockets Key Player to Watch

Labaron Philon Jr., Guard, 76ers

Philon is averaging 21.0 points per game in Summer League, showcasing tremendous scoring and playmaking upside despite his slight frame.

The University of Alabama star had a huge game against Indiana, and he has a real chance to play meaningful minutes for a Philly team that is looking to contend in the East in the 2026-27 season.

https://x.com/Frankie_Vision/status/2076096075367109029

Philon and 2025 second-round pick Johni Broome have led the way for Philly in Summer League, and I expect the rookie guard to handle another heavy shot diet on Tuesday.

76ers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Philly could make a serious run in Las Vegas since it’s already 2-0, and oddsmakers have set it as the favorite in Tuesday’s contest.

The Sixers have wins by eight and seven points so far this summer, though they needed overtime to get past the Pacers on Saturday. Houston defeated a Denver team that lacks proven young talent, but it lost by double digits to Toronto its last time out.

The Rockets have some two-way players like Tristen Newton and Isaiah Crawford on their roster, but they may not have a prospect that is as high-profile as Philon on the roster this summer.

Philly has scored 100 or more points in back-to-back games, and I think that offense could push it over the top on Tuesday afternoon.

Pick: 76ers -4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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