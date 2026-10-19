This Position Group Has To Step Up With Julian Sayin Sidelined for a Few Weeks

Ohio State picked up a key win on Saturday against Indiana, unfortunately they walked away with an injury that has big implications going forward.

Julian Sayin suffered an injury on his throwing arm in the fourth quarter of their battle against the Hoosiers. Now everyone in Columbus is looking for who or what position group will step up now?

The answer to that question is the running back room.

With freshman Luke Fahey as the second string quarterback, the Buckeyes now need to pivot to finding a way of making the game easier for him. The easiest way to do that: run the football.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) enters the game after an injury to Julian Sayin during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It took awhile for the Buckeyes running game to find its form in 2026, but over the last couple of games they have been a big part of the offense.

The main back this year has been Bo Jackson; who is the only Buckeye to eclipse 100 yards rushing this season. Now he will be relied on even more than he already was through the first seven weeks.

Ja'Kobi Jackson missed the Indiana game with an injury, but luckily for the Buckeyes they have a bye week to help them get guys healthy especially Ja'Kobi. You need someone to help Bo Jackson out to not wear him down too much.

Oct 10, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ja'kobi Jackson (24) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jackson out against Indiana, fans got a more extended look of true freshman Legend Bey who also now becomes key for the Buckeyes run game.

A three back rotation feels like it is key now to take the pressure off of Fahey who now has to control the offense.

This also means the offensive line becomes even more important than it already was. Run blocking becomes a vital part of the work done in practice to help all three backs to have efficient games.

The Buckeyes this season have just over 1,000-yards rushing as a team this year and I expect a big increase in that in the coming weeks with no Sayin. Bo Jackson is the leading rusher with 516 yards on 4.8 yards a carry. Meaning fans will see a lot more of the ball in his hands.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) hands the ball off to running back Bo Jackson (25) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah West is another back who has earned himself some carries. Him and Bey will be in competition for the third string running back reps.

Besides Ja'Kobi Jackson, who is a senior, the other three are sophomores and freshman who have not had a lot of expierence at the collegiate level. If Ja'Kobi is healthy he might even take more carries from Bo to start out.

Sep 5, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Legend Bey (2) celebrates a touchdown with running back coach Carlos Locklyn during the fourth quarter against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Day now has a tough decision to make: who is he going to rely on?

It feels like the running back room now becomes the key to the Buckeyes success moving forward without Sayin at the helm.