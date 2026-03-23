Three Coaches Ohio State Should Target if They Fire Jake Diebler

Ohio State's basketball season has come to an end after a tough loss to TCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Even though the Buckeyes couldn’t pull off the win, it was great to see them in the tournament for the first time since 2022.

The Buckeyes are facing some significant decisions this offseason, particularly regarding head coach Jake Diebler.

While it seems likely that Ohio State will retain Diebler for another season, there’s always a chance it might part ways with him. If that happens, here are a few names the Buckeyes should consider targeting.

Travis Steele

Miami University emerged as a compelling story as the college basketball season came to an end. The Redhawks, under the guidance of head coach Travis Steele, showcased their potential and could be a fantastic fit for Ohio State in the future. Steele led Miami to an impressive 31-0 regular season record but unfortunately fell short in the MAC tournament. Despite this setback, it secured a spot in the NCAA tournament as an 11 seed, defeating SMU in the First Four before losing to Tennessee in the Round of 64.

Steele was a graduate assistant coach at Ohio State in the 2004-05 season and served as the head coach at Xavier from 2018 to 2022. Steele could bring his knowledge of coaching a program like Xavier over to Ohio State.

John Groce

If the Buckeyes are unable to secure Steele, turning to his half-brother, Akron's head coach John Groce, could be a solid alternative. Groce has been with the Zips since the 2017 season, and before that, he served as the head coach at Illinois from 2012 to 2017.

Groce is familiar with the Ohio area, coaching at Akron, and served as the head coach at Ohio University from 2008 to 2012. Additionally, he gained valuable experience in the Big Ten during his time at Illinois.

Greg McDermott

Ohio State hiring Greg McDermott would be a surprising move, especially since he just retired as the Creighton head coach on Monday. The move to have McDermott retire could have been because the Blue Jays already had a coach in waiting, Alan Huss, ready to take over.

If McDermott is looking to coach again, Ohio State could be a great fit. There were rumors two years ago when the Buckeyes had an open coaching position that McDermott was considered a serious candidate before Ohio State ultimately hired Diebler.